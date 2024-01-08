Sheamus Names His Two Remaining Goals In WWE

Throughout his time in WWE, Sheamus has achieved almost everything there is to do, from winning the Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank to capturing the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and other titles. However, even though Sheamus' WWE contract is set to expire later this year, the Brawling Brutes member still has things on his bucket list he wants to accomplish.

"The IC title, that's it. And main event WrestleMania too, I want to main event WrestleMania as well, that's another one," he told "Virgin Media Sport Stories." "So, IC title and main event WrestleMania, they're two things I want to do."

Sheamus has been involved in major battles to try and claim the Intercontinental Championship, with his memorable encounter against GUNTHER at WWE Clash At The Castle being the greatest example. The "Celtic Warrior" believes that he could have achieved both of those goals at WrestleMania 39, as he thinks the Intercontinental Championship match he was involved in against Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER should have headlined the show.

"It should have gone on last; it stole the show at WrestleMania, nothing came close match-wise to the match me, GUNTHER, and Drew [McIntyre] had, and I knew it was always going to be the case," Sheamus said. "But that title, I mean, I was so close at 'Mania, and then it just got taken away from me."

