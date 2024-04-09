Sheamus Video Package Airs On WWE Raw, Suggesting Imminent Return

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has hasn't been seen on WWE TV since August due to a shoulder injury, but that could be changing very soon. A video package for "The Celtic Warrior" aired during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," though a set return date for the star was not immediately confirmed. The video showcased highlights from Sheamus' previous matches, with the former champion's voice-over saying he comes "from a long line of Celtic warriors" and that he doesn't care if a brawl is in an arena, bar room or back in Ireland, "the time for fighting is now."

Sheamus was last seen on "WWE SmackDown" last summer when he took on Edge, now known as AEW"s Adam Copeland, in his final WWE match. Despite being accompanied by the Brawling Brutes, Butch and Ridge Holland, Sheamus was defeated by Edge after "The Rated R Superstar" hit him with two Spears.

Sheamus is a former King of the Ring. Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble winner, as well as a three-time WWE Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion. He started The Brawling Brutes faction in back in November 2021, but a reunion upon his return is unlikely — Butch has gone back to his original ring name of Pete Dunne and has formed the New Catch Republic tag team with Tyler Bate, while Holland is currently in "WWE NXT" working a storyline that involves his kayfabe retirement. Sheamus has shared cryptic messages on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the status of his contract, which is reportedly set to expire this year, but if this package is any indication, he may have come to terms on a new deal with WWE.

