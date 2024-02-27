Sheamus Shares Cryptic Messages With WWE Contract Reportedly Expiring In 2024

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has been out of action for six months at time of writing as he rehabs a shoulder injury, but it seems his injury isn't the only thing people are talking about when it comes to the Irishman. Back in 2019, Fightful Select reported that Sheamus had signed a new five-year deal with WWE, after the company frantically tried to re-sign everyone they could in the wake of AEW forming. Fast forward to the present, and Sheamus' WWE contract is set to expire at some point this year, as are the contracts of top stars like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch. The difference between Sheamus, McIntyre, and Lynch is that while the latter two look set to re-sign with WWE this year, the same can't be said for The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus has been extremely active on X (formerly Twitter), posting cryptic messages following the rumors of his future, one words tweets like "hi" and "bye" with almost no context for people to latch onto. Some outlets have suggested the former WWE Champion could be back on WWE TV very soon, including WWE themselves who advertised him for events as recently as November 2023. However, others have claimed his injury was so bad that he could be out for longer than some initially thought.

The last time Sheamus wrestled in WWE was the August 18, 2023 "WWE SmackDown" in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he was Edge's final opponent before The Rated-R Superstar opted to let his WWE contract expire and join AEW. The Irishman has already stated that he feels as if he can wrestle for many more years to come, it's just a question of where that wrestling might take place.