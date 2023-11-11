WWE SmackDown Advertisements Indicate Sheamus May Be Ready To Return From Injury

It appears Sheamus is on the verge of an in-ring return. According to WWE's website, "The Celtic Warrior" is advertised to appear on the November 24, December 8, and December 15 episodes of "WWE SmackDown," which emanate from Chicago, Providence, and Green Bay, respectively. With the first of those events being the go-home show for Survivor Series, one might assume Sheamus could get involved in storylines leading to the November 25 event, where The Judgment Day will wrestle a Seth Rollins-led squad in the WarGames main event match. Incidentally, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes were involved in last year's WarGames match against The Bloodline.

Sheamus has not wrestled a match since his loss to Edge on the August 24 "SmackDown," in what turned out to be the "Rated-R Superstar's" last WWE match before his move to AEW. After that bout, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Sheamus was dealing with a severe shoulder injury, and could be on the shelf for a considerable period. In Sheamus' absence, his Brawling Brutes stablemates — Butch and Ridge Holland — have been actively switching between "WWE NXT" and the main roster, with their most recent match being a loss to Pretty Deadly in a Donnybrook Rules Match. Since that loss, Butch has been wrestling Karrion Kross at various WWE live events.

Sheamus has been in the news lately for reasons besides his shoulder injury. According to multiple reports, the former three-time WWE Champion will be up for a contract renewal early next year, joining others such as Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch in the loaded free agency class of 2024. As of this writing, there's no update on WWE and Sheamus reaching terms on a contract extension, or whether the veteran wrestler plans to test the free agent market.