WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/3 - Crown Jewel Weigh-In, Donnybrook Rules Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 3, 2023, coming to you from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

The go home show for WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow night will feature Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul meeting face-to-face in a weigh-in ahead of their United States Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event. The pair first encountered one another on October 20, finding themselves entangled in a verbal exchange.

Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past several weeks, getting into several confrontations with one another and previously facing one another in a tag team match on October 13. Tonight, they look to settle their issues once and for all as they collide in a Donnybrook Rules Match.

Two weeks ago, Bianca Belair returned to WWE to save Charlotte Flair from a post match beatdown from Damage CTRL after she had been sidelined by the group back in August. Then, last week, Belair vowed that she wouldn't rest until she got her retribution which would include facing Bayley in a singles match tonight and looking to dethrone IYO SKY as the Women's Champion at Crown Jewel.

Additionally, Austin Theory will be going one-on-one with Kevin Owens. Theory and his tag team partner Grayson Waller encountered Owens backstage last week in a verbal altercation, which resulted in Owens simultaneously clocking the two men at the same time.