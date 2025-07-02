Konnan Calls This Proposed AEW All In: Texas Stipulation 'Hokey'

AEW Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson are set to compete at AEW All In on July 12 in Arlington, TX. The former World Tag Team Champions will be facing Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland in a tag team match, and Ospreay has asked the Jacksons to put their title as EVPs on the line in the match. While the stipulation has yet to be made official, lucha libre legend Konnan doesn't think that they should go through with it.

"This is not a good premise," Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100" recently. "That EVP thing is kinda hokey. They don't dress like EVPs."

The match will mark the third All In match for all four men, as Ospreay has technically been competing at All In longer than he's been an AEW talent. Ospreay represented New Japan Pro Wrestling at the first AEW All In in Wembley Stadium, where Ospreay defeated former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at the historic event. That year also saw Swerve Strickland team with Christian Cage, in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a Coffin Match. The Bucks were also unsuccessful in their first All In, losing to FTR. At the next year's event, Ospreay and The Bucks were both victorious, with Ospreay defeating AEW International Champion MJF, and The Young Bucks retaining their world tag titles in a three-way tag match against The Acclaimed and FTR. Swerve Strickland was not as successful, losing the AEW World Championship to Bryan Danielson in the main event of last year's event.