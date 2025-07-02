Kevin Nash Assesses LA Knight's Worthiness For WWE World Title Run

Since LA Knight arrived to WWE's main roster in 2022, Kevin Nash has been quick to criticize "The Megastar," often claiming that he lucked himself into getting over with viewers and is a wannabe version of The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. This led Nash to believe that Knight's character was part of a prank, with WWE purposely trying to get the former United States Champion to impersonate The Rock and Austin, rather than establish his own persona. Despite still not being Knight's biggest fan, Nash admitted on "Kliq This" that the 42-year-old is a valuable piece to WWE's roster and should be given a world title run in the near future.

"I'll tell you what, we gave him a lot of s**t early in this show, that he was a copycat and everything else. I really appreciate him. I think he's a f***ing solid hand. The people like him, he would definitely be on my list of guys to give a world run to, the only problem is he's a babyface ... his work's always been solid." Nash said. "That f***er stays in really good shape."

At last year's WWE SummerSlam, Nash claimed that he ran into Knight backstage and asked him about wrestling Logan Paul at the event, though he chose not to specify any of the details of the conversation publicly. Additionally, Nash states that his comments about Knight's character weren't mentioned in their discussion and that there's no hard feelings between the two.

