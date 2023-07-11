Kevin Nash Thought LA Knight's Character Was A Rib The First Time He Saw It In WWE

On a recent episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash doubled down on his earlier criticism of LA Knight, this time going as far as to insinuate that Knight had lucked into getting over with the WWE Universe.

"There's so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/Austin," Nash began. "I mean, the guy's been in the business for like 10 years — why didn't he get over anywhere else? If you're not over in three years, it's probably just not gonna happen."

Nash cited the example of many of the wrestlers who remained in "WWE NXT" for four or five years, but never made the jump to the main roster, adding that it would not make business sense for WWE to invest in guys like Knight who couldn't break into the limelight until their late 30s. "I'm just not going to take all the assets that I've gathered, in the last 30 years, go to the roulette wheel, put it on double green zero, and give it a spin."

Nash — who received backlash for calling Knight a cheap imitation of The Rock and Steve Austin — clarified that he had not watched Knight on WWE TV until the "WWE Raw" before Money in the Bank, and upon watching the segment, felt the character was meant to be a rib.

"I was like, 'Okay, this is a rib, right?'" Nash recalled his reaction to watching Knight. "And then, it's not — it's just what the character is. So, I get hot, and I'm like, 'You've gotta be kidding me, right?' But they [fans on social media] said I buried the guy. I didn't say he couldn't work, I've never seen him in the ring. I just said it [the character] wasn't very original."

Nash reiterated that he had never watched Knight wrestle, and if Knight was truly "one of the boys" in the WWE locker room, one of his fellow wrestlers would have stood up for him.

"I'm not gonna apologize," Nash concluded. "I think it's a blatant rip-off, but I didn't mean any harm."