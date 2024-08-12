Kevin Nash Details Encounter With LA Knight Backstage At WWE SummerSlam

Kevin Nash caught some attention last year when he shared his initial reaction to seeing LA Knight on TV, stating that he thought the character was a prank. At the time, Nash said Knight often comes across like he's doing an impersonation of The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin rather than being an original character. Nash later walked his opinion on Knight back somewhat, calling him "a good hand" after watching some clips of his in-ring work, but Knight still responded with a pointed reference on "WWE SmackDown" a few months later.

Speaking on a recent edition of "Kliq This," Nash revealed that he was backstage at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month. Along with a few other performers, the retired wrestler had an opportunity to speak with Knight ahead of his match against Logan Paul.

"I said, 'So, you finally getting to f***ing go over tonight?'" Nash said. "And he goes, 'Something like that.' And then we talked and ... because he's working with Logan Paul, I just asked him how it was to work with Paul. You know, 'Is he a natural? Is he paint-by-numbers?'"

Nash confirmed that Knight offered his opinion on wrestling the social media influencer. However, he didn't feel it was his place to share Knight's opinions on Paul publicly.

As far as the previous statements Nash had made about Knight, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that there was no ill will between the two, and their conflict didn't come up in conversation at SummerSlam. Looking back at his comments, Nash clarified that he wasn't attempting to harm Knight's career by sharing his opinion about the wrestler.

"Nobody is f***ing trying to hurt anybody in this business. I wasn't trying to take food off his table," Nash continued. "I want that company to f***ing excel."

