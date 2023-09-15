WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/15 - Asuka Collides With Bayley, LA Knight Takes On The Miz

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 15, 2023, coming to you live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado!

Two former multi-time champions will meet in the ring tonight, as Asuka squares off with Damage CTRL's Bayley. "The Empress of Tomorrow" called her shot for the WWE Women's Championship last week, costing titleholder IYO SKY and Bayley their tag team match with Charlotte Flair and Shotzi on last week's episode of "SmackDown".

A huge edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" is set for tonight, as Grayson Waller invites John Cena on as his special guest. Cena last appeared on the September 1 episode of "SmackDown", during which he found himself entangled in a heated exchange of words with Jimmy Uso.

LA Knight will be colliding with The Miz in a rematch from WWE Payback two weeks ago. The two men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past couple of months, with Knight ultimately emerging victorious during their first bout.

Elsewhere, one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor, will be going one-on-one with The O.C.'s AJ Styles. The pair have come face-to-face in the squared circle on a number of occasions in both singles and tag team competition, and both of them scored victories of their own last week after Styles defeated the aforementioned Jimmy while Balor and Damian Priest beat The Brawling Brutes.

Additionally, Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, and United States Champion Rey Mysterio are all slated to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.

We are live! Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Pat McAfee makes his way down to the ring.