WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/15 - Asuka Collides With Bayley, LA Knight Takes On The Miz
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 15, 2023, coming to you live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado!
Two former multi-time champions will meet in the ring tonight, as Asuka squares off with Damage CTRL's Bayley. "The Empress of Tomorrow" called her shot for the WWE Women's Championship last week, costing titleholder IYO SKY and Bayley their tag team match with Charlotte Flair and Shotzi on last week's episode of "SmackDown".
A huge edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" is set for tonight, as Grayson Waller invites John Cena on as his special guest. Cena last appeared on the September 1 episode of "SmackDown", during which he found himself entangled in a heated exchange of words with Jimmy Uso.
LA Knight will be colliding with The Miz in a rematch from WWE Payback two weeks ago. The two men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past couple of months, with Knight ultimately emerging victorious during their first bout.
Elsewhere, one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor, will be going one-on-one with The O.C.'s AJ Styles. The pair have come face-to-face in the squared circle on a number of occasions in both singles and tag team competition, and both of them scored victories of their own last week after Styles defeated the aforementioned Jimmy while Balor and Damian Priest beat The Brawling Brutes.
Additionally, Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, and United States Champion Rey Mysterio are all slated to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.
We are live! Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Pat McAfee makes his way down to the ring.
The Rock and Pat McAfee Confront Austin Theory
McAfee says he was just up the road, and there was no way he was going to miss the chance to appear on "SmackDown" before welcoming fans to the show.
Austin Theory's music hits, and he makes his way down to the ring. Theory takes a couple shots at McAfee, then says they have some unfinished business. He says he has something special for him, then tells McAfee that he'll drop him, unable to do anything. McAfee says he's flattered Theory is trying to be like him, and Theory objects to his statement. McAfee says that Theory is disrespectful not just to the wrestling business, but to the fans as well. He says that "SmackDown" is the people's show.
The Rock's music hits and he appears to a very warm reception from Denver. Theory asks The Rock if he knows whose ring he's in, and The Rock tells him to shut up. He tells Theory that he clearly doesn't know how all this works, then says he's finally come back to Denver. Theory goes on about how great he is, and The Rock looks to speak. Theory cuts him off and tells him that it doesn't matter what he says. The Rock corrects him and says it does, but more importantly what the people say. He asks the people if they want to see him beat down Theory, then calls him an a****** and rallies the crowd to call him such.
The Rock says he has a theory of his own about Theory, and says he'll attack him in three seconds. Theory goes after The Rock, but The Rock catches him with a spinebuster and The People's Elbow. The Rock then calls for McAfee to land a People's Elbow of his own, and McAfee does such.
Judgment Day then makes their way down to the ring. AJ Styles follows.
Finn Balor (w/ Judgment Day) vs. AJ Styles
The bell rings and Balor fires off stomps on Styles in the corner. Styles responds with a Side Russian Leg Sweep and a backbreaker, but Balor lands a dropkick after Styles tries rolling him up. He follows it up with a kick to his midsection, but Styles delivers a dropkick and another backbreaker.
Back from the break, the two men level one another with crossbodies. Style sheets him up, but Balor rakes his eyes. Styles then plants him on the mat and sits him on the top turnbuckle. He looks for a hurriacanrana, but Balor hangs on to the top to evade the maneuver. Styles sets up for the Styles Clash, but Balor escapes and he lands a shoulder breaker. Balor rolls to the outside, and Styles goes flying over the top rope to take him down. He gets him back in the ring and levels Dominik Mysterio, then looks to join him. He sets up for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Damian Priest grabs his ankle to keep him ground. The referee sees him and ejects him and Dominik from ringside. Jimmy Uso then appears out of nowhere and grabs Styles' attention. Styles knocks him off the apron, opening the door for Balor to roll him up for the win.
Winner: Finn Balor
