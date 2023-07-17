Kevin Nash Says He Wasn't Dogging LA Knight, Just Didn't Know 'Who The F***' He Was

Kevin Nash is no stranger to causing a bit of a stir in the wrestling business, and he did it again over the last few weeks when he commented on WWE star LA Knight, who is currently in the midst of receiving significant support from the WWE audience. Initially referring to Knight as a rip-off of The Rock, Nash later doubled down on his criticism, stating he felt Knight's character was a rib at first while questioning why he didn't get over elsewhere prior to now, seemingly unaware of Knight's successful stint as Eli Drake in Impact Wrestling.

Now, however, as Nash becomes more familiar with Knight's work, he has softened his stance, as he revealed on the latest episode of "Kliq This."

"I actually watched him," Nash said. "I didn't know much about the guy, so I watched some clips. And I'll say he's a good hand. The one thing, and this is probably the most important thing, is he has some high-impact finishing moves or moves, and he really does an excellent job of always, not occasionally, not even 50% of the time, always making sure he tucks that person's head and lays them flat ... He looks like he's strong.

"I always look at it like, 'Okay, can I have a match with this guy in my prime?' I'm like, 'Hell yeah.' He would've laid me flat. I could've had a good match with him. I wasn't dogging him ... I never saw him as [Eli Drake], I didn't see him as that. I didn't see him in NXT."

Knight's popularity has been growing steadily since he was returned to his initial name and character under the Paul Levesque creative regime. He got a massive response from the fans in London at WWE Money in the Bank and is currently in the midst of a tournament to crown a new United States Championship contender on "WWE SmackDown." In fact, the show on which Knight performs seems to have contributed to Nash's lack of knowledge.

"I don't watch 'SmackDown,'" he said. 'So dude, I didn't know who the f*** you were, and I apologize."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription