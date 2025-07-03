Matt Hardy Wants To See This WWE Star As A 'Top-Tier Person'

Fan support for Ron Killings, better known as R-Truth in WWE, was so strong upon his unexpected release from the company following his Saturday Night's Main Event loss to John Cena, that WWE brought the veteran back into the fold with a more serious gimmick. Truth has been on and off television since being brought back and had another match, and loss, to Cena, but he is still gunning for the "Never Seen 17" backstage. WWE legend and current TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy said on a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that he believes Truth should be in a big position alongside the Undisputed WWE Champion.

"I would like to see R-Truth hovering around John Cena and like top tier things, but not being on every single week," Hardy explained. "Put him in a special position where he comes out and he does something of importance. And it makes a difference in kind of everyone's future going forward, as far as that goes. Reward the people by giving him a very important role, and that doesn't mean you have to give him a title or make him the top guy or put him on every week and he has to win or whatever. Just put him in a substantial role that is very interesting."

In addition to his issues with Cena, Truth has been getting in the way of Aleister Black on "WWE SmackDown." His most recent appearance on WWE television happened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of Night of Champions, where he was attacked by Black backstage after attempting to convince General Manager Nick Aldis to give him another match against Cena.

