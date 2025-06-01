R-Truth's WWE Release Causes An Uproar
WWE fans initially knew him as K-Kwik, but for the last 17 years, Ron Killings has elicited a multitude of smiles and laughs as R-Truth. On Sunday, Truth announced his imminent departure from WWE, which reportedly comes after the company's decision not to renew his existing contract. This news has quickly created an uproar amongst fans, with some left fuming, while others are scratching their heads. Some are even holding out hope for it to be another lapse in memory from the former WWE Tag Team Champion.
Given that Truth's exit statement was posted on June 1, fans have suggested that he may have been under the false belief of its being April 1, also known as April Fools Day. "Someone tell R Truth today ain't April 1st, its June 1," X user @WWEnewsInd wrote alongside a video of YouTube sensation IShowSpeed making an emotional plea for confirmation. Another paired their skepticism with a gif of Truth's memorable "My bad" quip after mistaking his entry in the 2015 WWE Championship tournament.
Someone tell R Truth today ain't April 1st its June 1 😭pic.twitter.com/5HAlwCoZBU https://t.co/hei1cel55c
R Truth thinks June 1st is April Fools 😂 https://t.co/cGvUQgr3S6 pic.twitter.com/wVEzIwn107
Elsewhere, many are still in disbelief of the news, especially after wrestling John Cena, the Undisputed WWE Champion and his "childhood hero," just eight days ago at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Prior to that, Cena seemed to signal a potential babyface turn in the aftermath of his title match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.
When the live St. Louis crowd showered him with "Thank you, Cena" chants, the heel champion was visibly taken aback by them, so much so he slowly walked up the entrance ramp, then paused, before shaking his head, as if to also shake off any sign of emotion. Moments later, Truth interrupted Cena at the Backlash post-show press conference, with the former Cenation Leader sending him crashing through a table. Still, many thought Truth's levity could have been the catalyst to Cena eventually returning to his long-time, babyface character.
R-Truth not getting a new deal and being cut loose by #WWE is quite shocking after working with John Cena and how he always popped the crowd. One of the most well-versed entertaining performers in company history. He did his job well no matter what he was given. Hell of a run. pic.twitter.com/E9ocJ7TLL8
R-Truth's Exit Sparks A Mix Of Emotions
Like Cena, several also expected Truth to be "lifer" in WWE, given that he began his second run in 2008. With Truth leaving WWE soon, though, that will not be the case. As such, some mourning souls now see this move as a signal of what they view to be the end of an era in WWE. Others jokingly claim this to be another move in Cena's plan to "ruin wrestling."
r-truth of all people leaving wwe is shocking. the era most of us came up on and came up loving is coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/GYBlGoWp5V
I'm going to miss seeing my boy R-Truth. True LEGEND.
Cena really ruining wrestling pic.twitter.com/nT5DL5AGn6
Throughout his WWE career, R-Truth has widely been applauded for embodying the "entertainment" aspect of World Wrestling Entertainment, largely due to his ability to create laughs and breathe cheerful air into sometimes serious segments. X user @priestschains bemoaned the loss of this air, writing "releasing R-Truth is the equivalent to firing the funniest person in the office so now it's sad and depressing and no one laughs anymore."
releasing r truth is the equivalent to firing the funniest person in the office so now it's sad and depressing and no one laughs anymore
A number of social media users simply painted question marks around WWE's decision to not renew Truth's contract, with one declaring there to be no justification for it, unless Truth himself expressed a desire to leave. Many of the puzzled responses have been mixed with feelings of disappointment and sadness.
"Releasing R-Truth, who's constantly maintained a connection with fans and talent, always stood out in storylines that needed an extra push, and always made the best of any situation is such a disappointing choice," wrote @vivalajana. Others have accompanied their dismay with videos and gifs of people wiping away tears, "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page breaking down in the ring, and a man drinking a bottle of alcohol.
With Love, Also Comes Anger
Through the disappointment, many users still laced their messages with love and fond memories of the historic 53-time 24/7 Champion. One of Truth's most popular segments came in 2020 when he declared his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match while under the impression he'd be in there with manager Paul Heyman. Heyman, however, informed Truth that he would actually be face-to-face with "The Beast" Brock Lesnar, prompting Truth to dramatically "un-declare" himself. This sequence not only managed to crack up the viewers but also Lesnar – something WWE officials challenged Truth to do beforehand.
This will forever be one of the funniest RAW segments of all time.
And it was all based on a bet to see if R-Truth could make Brock Lesnar break character.
We are going to miss you Ron 🥺💔pic.twitter.com/MvmtClBJIk
Years later, Truth attempted to infiltrate the Judgment Day, and in doing so, routinely made Damian Priest break character. Priest himself has expressed joy in working with Truth during this time, and now, several within the WWE Universe are doing the same. Overall, some credit Truth's comedy as a constant source of entertainment, even in times when wrestling itself wasn't fun.
This is one of the craziest decisions for a while in my brain. R Truth is GOAT levels and has entertained me consistently no matter what he was doing.
Sounds so corny but I wanna say thank you to that dude. There were times wrestling wasn't fun. Truth was always the opposite of... https://t.co/7oaxUlOOfR
On the opposite side of social media, some are simply infuriated by Truth's exit, with one blaming it on Endeavor's acquisition of WWE, which they describe as the "biggest fumble" in professional wrestling history. Another suggested the gathering of an angry mob, equipped with pitchforks and torches.
In the eyes of some, Truth's departure from WWE may be a sign that no one on the roster, no matter their tenure, is exempt from being cut. "If R Truth got released nobody is safe. It seemed like he was a WWE lifer at this stage in his career and a future Hall of Famer (Which could still happen)," wrote @_XKEIRANX_ alongside an image of WWE commentator Michael Cole holding up a "Stop the pain" poster.
If R Truth got released nobody is safe.
It seemed like he was a WWE lifer at this stage in his career and a future Hall of Famer (Which could still happen) pic.twitter.com/yIvWuOgv28
