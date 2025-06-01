R-Truth's WWE Release Causes An Uproar

WWE fans initially knew him as K-Kwik, but for the last 17 years, Ron Killings has elicited a multitude of smiles and laughs as R-Truth. On Sunday, Truth announced his imminent departure from WWE, which reportedly comes after the company's decision not to renew his existing contract. This news has quickly created an uproar amongst fans, with some left fuming, while others are scratching their heads. Some are even holding out hope for it to be another lapse in memory from the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Given that Truth's exit statement was posted on June 1, fans have suggested that he may have been under the false belief of its being April 1, also known as April Fools Day. "Someone tell R Truth today ain't April 1st, its June 1," X user @WWEnewsInd wrote alongside a video of YouTube sensation IShowSpeed making an emotional plea for confirmation. Another paired their skepticism with a gif of Truth's memorable "My bad" quip after mistaking his entry in the 2015 WWE Championship tournament.

Elsewhere, many are still in disbelief of the news, especially after wrestling John Cena, the Undisputed WWE Champion and his "childhood hero," just eight days ago at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Prior to that, Cena seemed to signal a potential babyface turn in the aftermath of his title match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

When the live St. Louis crowd showered him with "Thank you, Cena" chants, the heel champion was visibly taken aback by them, so much so he slowly walked up the entrance ramp, then paused, before shaking his head, as if to also shake off any sign of emotion. Moments later, Truth interrupted Cena at the Backlash post-show press conference, with the former Cenation Leader sending him crashing through a table. Still, many thought Truth's levity could have been the catalyst to Cena eventually returning to his long-time, babyface character.