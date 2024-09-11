WWE Star Damian Priest Opens Up About Working With R-Truth

In a unique twist to the usually dark and brooding faction, The Judgment Day, R-Truth injected a dose of comedy by humorously insisting he was part of the group for a short while. His antics not only entertained the WWE Universe but created a lighter atmosphere backstage, as revealed by fellow faction member Damian Priest.

During his appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Damian Priest shared his experiences of working alongside the veteran wrestler. Priest, who has been an adversary to Truth in storylines, couldn't hide his admiration for Truth's natural comedic talent.

"I mean, it goes without saying, at some point we're going to have to team. We're going to have to [team] properly," Priest said. "The guy, it's unbelievable how talented of a performer he is. I actually, I can't even say he's a performer. That's him. We're in the locker room or backstage, just walking by off camera and like, the guy has me in tears sometimes laughing. It's unbelievable how funny he is. It's just his natural way of being. He's just a funny guy and a really lovable person."

Priest further elaborated on how R-Truth's genuine personality makes it challenging to maintain a serious demeanor around him.

"Everything you see on TV, that's real," Priest said. "Hunter himself was laughing about it. He was like, you have the worst poker face when you're around him. I was like, what am I supposed to do, man? You know, like he does it to everybody. It is what it is. Yeah, I really enjoyed working with him."

Priest, alongside Rhea Ripley, recently triumphed over Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at WWE's Bash in Berlin.

