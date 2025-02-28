Road Dogg Says This Beloved WWE Star 'Can Do No Wrong'

Through his roles as a producer, Senior Vice President of Live Events, and now co-lead writer of "WWE SmackDown," Brian "Road Dogg" James has been a first-hand witness to WWE's creative process and the cast of characters surrounding it. While appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," James revealed one WWE character he has especially enjoyed working with, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

"R-Truth is my gold standard. He can do no wrong," James said, referring to his former tag team partner (real name Ron Killings). "He's on the end of the spectrum of The Undertaker. It's the same spectrum, but it's just on opposite ends because the Undertaker is the gravity of it all. [R-Truth] is the levity. He can do no wrong in my book. You put him out there and do anything and I'm going to love it."

"Some great times with Ronnie Killings," James continued. "I loved him since the day I met him. It's really weird, and I think he'll tell you the same, [we are] two peas in a pod, like two of the exact same person, just a white version and a black version. It's super cool to see."

The on-screen partnership between James and Killings began in late 2000 as they briefly teamed together in WWE. Following their respective exits in 2001, they reunited under the banner of TNA by forming an alliance with Konnan in 2003. Together, the trio were known as 3 Live Kru. Fast forward to 2025, Killings performs as R-Truth, one of WWE's more humorous acts, while James serves as a backstage executive.

