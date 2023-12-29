Bruce Prichard Explains Why Road Dogg & R Truth Failed As A Duo In WWE

Road Dogg and R-Truth (K-Kwik at the time) formed a short-lived team-up that seemingly had all the makings of a successful duo. Despite their shared charisma, they never took off, and on his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on the brief partnership between the veterans. At the time, Billy Gunn was out due to injury, leading to Dogg and Truth being paired in November 2000, when Truth was promoted to the main roster. Upon reflection, Prichard noted that the two stars worked well together, and even had an opportunity to make waves musically, especially since they performed their entrance song "Gettin' Rowdy" together.

"They clicked and they were good together, man, and I think that the opportunity that they had on the music side of things could've been off the charts as well." Continuing, Prichard expressed confusion at how the pairing didn't work. "That one perplexed me, because you had charisma out, the yin-yang, and they were good!" Prichard then proposed that they likely just had different ideas about the next step of their careers. "I think at that time, they were both probably in their own heads a little too much and that's probably what did it."

It's unclear whether there were long-term plans for the two, but Dogg's suspension in December of that year led to his eventual release from WWE in January 2001. Following this, K-Kwik captured the Hardcore Championship and was even a part of the "WCW Invasion" angle, but he too was released from the promotion by August 2001.

