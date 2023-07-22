Eric Bischoff Details How He Would Have Booked WWE Invasion Angle

Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on WWE's Invasion storyline from 2001 on "83 Weeks." Explaining where he thought the angle went wrong, Bischoff likened the WCW names brought over in the acquisition to buying WWE and only getting "WWE NXT" prospects.

"Look, there was an established WCW audience for several years prior to the acquisition," Bischoff started, "There were a certain number of people that represented that brand." He explained that even though WCW had brought in some WWE names, like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, there was a core roster that represented the WCW brand to the audience. Names like Sting, Ric Flair, Lex Luger, and the Steiner Brothers. But they were not present at the beginning of the Invasion. "So you've got the brand and if there was a critical flaw, it would be assuming that just because you had the three letters that the audience would follow and the audience is not gonna follow it. They didn't follow because they didn't have the talent that represented the brand so that the audience could relate to it."

Bischoff recalled Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's WCW debut in 1996. He noted that there was intrigue to their arrival and they told a progressively unfolding story to keep the audience hooked. He emphasized that the lack of a story was just one of so many missing elements to the Invasion, dubbing WWE's booking of the angle the "wrestling version of throwing s**t against the wall and seeing if it sticks." Bischoff also said that he was offered the chance to be part of the angle, but had to turn it down. He made it clear that his denial wasn't from a resentful standpoint, but rather just a timing issue.