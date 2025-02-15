Report: Former D-Generation X Member Named Co-Lead Writer For WWE SmackDown

Coming off just the seventh three-hour "WWE SmackDown" in history, there has reportedly been a major creative change on the blue brand. According to PWInsider, "SmackDown" has a new co-lead writer — none other than former WWE Intercontinental and tag team champion "Road Dogg" Brian James. He joins existing "SmackDown" lead writer John Swikata, who was promoted to the role in June following the departure of Ryan Callahan.

The move represents a return to the head of the table (so to speak) in the "SmackDown" writer's room for James, who previously served as co-lead writer for the blue brand from 2016 to 2019, stepping down after WrestleMania 35. He was released from WWE in January 2022 before being brought back later in the year following Vince McMahon's initial retirement amidst allegations of hush money payouts to cover up sexual misconduct. James' first tenure as "SmackDown" lead writer doesn't seem to be remembered fondly, as the fan response to PWInsider's report has been largely negative — some have associated James with events like the critically panned WWE Battleground 2017 PLE, as well as a poorly-received promo segment from Friday night's episode between LA Knight and The Miz. Fans have also joked that the report is an attempt by WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque to throw James under the bus after the February 14 "SmackDown" was widely derided on social media.

James being back at the helm on "SmackDown" means WWE is now being creatively driven by three former members of the popular 1990s stable D-Generation X, as Levesque is the overall creative head of WWE while Shawn Michaels runs the show on "WWE NXT." All three are WWE Hall of Famers, as DX was inducted as a group in 2019; Levesque will be inducted in his own right this year.