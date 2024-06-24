WWE SmackDown Gets New Head Writer

"WWE SmackDown" reportedly has a new head writer after the previous one recently left WWE.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful Select," Ryan Callahan, who was the head writer of the blue brand, has left the company and been replaced by John Swikata, who has been promoted to the role of head writer. The report has revealed that a WWE source has told them that Switaka has "made a huge impact" on the show since taking over as the head writer of the brand, as evidenced by the June 21 edition of the show. The "Fightful" report has claimed that Swikata has been a part of the WWE creative team for several years.

Callahan was credited by Paul Heyman as one of the unsung heroes in the Bloodline storyline as the head of the "SmackDown" writing team. Callahan was previously released by WWE in 2019, when he was a part of the "WWE Raw" creative team, but returned to the promotion and was part of the blue brand. Earlier this year, another senior member of the WWE creative team, Jennifer Pepperman, left the company and later joined AEW.

Last week's "SmackDown" was an action-packed show that featured the likes of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and The Bloodline, to name a few. The show also saw the addition of a new member to The Bloodline faction, Jacob Fatu, who made his WWE debut on the blue brand.

