Paul Heyman Explains Who Is Creatively Responsible For WWE's Bloodline Story

The common consensus among the wrestling community is that WWE's ongoing saga involving The Bloodline is the best storyline in decades, with some former wrestlers even suggesting that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso warrant an Emmy Award for playing their roles to perfection. As such, the person most responsible for the story surely deserves a pat on the back.

In a recent interview with "SI Media Podcast," Paul Heyman was asked to "single out the person most responsible" for the ingenious Bloodline tale.

"You hear the old expression that it takes a team? Well, it certainly has with us," Heyman admitted. "A lot of people have worked really hard to make this work. It all kinda filters through Roman Reigns' feel, and there are several people who come to me — to present things to Roman. Thereafter, Roman and I will talk about it, and come back with something that fits into their narrative, or we would hope that we can perhaps enhance it or put it in our own words. Or, we'd come back with, 'That doesn't work. What about this?' and then start a different process of bouncing ideas off of them."

Heyman went on to credit Paul "Triple H" Levesque for ensuring "a seamless transition" from the Vince McMahon era, as he acknowledged that Sami Zayn's involvement with The Bloodline originally began under the previous regime. Heyman would also thank Levesque for retaining story elements and being receptive to ideas.