Sami Zayn On Losing To Roman Reigns In Montreal: 'I Feel Strangely Detached'

Sami Zayn experienced a rollercoaster of emotions following his match against Roman Reigns at Saturday's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Québec, Canada.

On the one hand, Zayn was thrilled to receive a hero's homecoming in what was undoubtedly the biggest of his career. On the flip side, Zayn did come up short against "The Tribal Chief" in his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, an outcome that was widely expected by fans on social media, but not the result 17,000 fans were hoping for at the Bell Centre.

In his post-match press conference, Zayn confessed he was feeling "very strangely detached" since he couldn't deliver "the storybook ending" to his hometown fans.

"I'm feeling very strange, and I can't put my finger on it" Zayn admitted. "It was kind of an unhappy ending tonight. I'd be lying if I said it doesn't affect me. Of course, this [main eventing a PPV in Montreal] is a dream come true... I almost said something inappropriate there. Do you ever have a dream where it's going in a certain direction and you wake up right before? That's kinda what this was.

"It was like a dream, it was surreal, it was everything you could ever want...but the storybook ending obviously has a certain ending to it, and that's now what happened. I can't act like there's a small part of me that wishes I could have given that ending to the people, the story, myself, family, friends, fans, and the city of Montreal."