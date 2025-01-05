R-Truth Reveals The Comedic WWE Segment He's Most Proud Of

R-Truth is undoubtedly one of the best comedic wrestlers in the history of WWE, and he has named his favorite moment of his career.

The veteran star, in a recent interaction with "Insight," revealed that one of his favorite moments of his career was when he made Brock Lesnar break character on screen, which he said was a bet Paul Heyman made with him backstage.

"Probably, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar thing [was my favorite]. That was ... I come to Gorilla [Position] and Paul was there, he's like, 'Hey, we got a bet going.' I was like, 'What bet?' He's like, 'That you can make Brock laugh.' I said, 'What you mean?' He said, 'You know, we're not going to tell him what you're gonna say. Just, we don't want to hear what you're gonna say.' I said, 'Man, I think we should let Brock know what we're going to do.' He said, 'Nope. We're not going to let Brock know at all,' and that was the most impromptu thing. That was just ... that came off like sliced bread. It was just great," he said.

R-Truth added that he doesn't try to get people to break character, but that it happens naturally. He also touched upon recently making WWE CCO Triple H laugh in the ring when he mistook "The Game" for Tommaso Ciampa on the April 15, 2024 edition of "WWE Raw," stating that he knows the Hall of Famer's "funny spots." When asked if his comedic moments are thought about before they're filmed, Truth stated that he conjures them up spontaneously.

"Most of the stuff, no. It comes like on the fly," said R-Truth. "Even in pre-tapes, backstage stuff, I sometimes don't tell what I'm going to say because I don't know what I'm going to say. It's just — it's the moment, you have to ride the wave."

