WWE Raw Live Coverage 4/15 - Sami Zayn Defends The Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 15, 2024, coming to you live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada!

Sami Zayn will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning GUNTHER at Night One of WrestleMania 40 as he defends against Chad Gable. Zayn and Gable joined forces during last week's edition of "Raw" to defeat GUNTHER's Imperium teammates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in tag team action, and granted him a title shot later on that night.

Sheamus has been out of competition since suffering a shoulder injury on the August 18, 2023 episode of "SmackDown". Tonight, he will be making his return to WWE programming for the first time since.

Cody Rhodes became one step closer in finding out who his first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be at WWE Backlash this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" when LA Knight and AJ Styles won a pair of Triple Threat matches to earn the right to face one another in a Number One Contenders match next week. Following such, Rhodes will be sharing something on his mind.

Liv Morgan blindsided Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley last week with an attack backstage following a conversation Ripley had with Dominik Mysterio, and employed the use of a chair to do so. In light of such, Ripley will be addressing Morgan's actions.

Speaking of Dominik, he will be going one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo. El Idolo turned his back on Dominik and Santos Escobar on the April 5 episode of "SmackDown", and took the place of Dragon Lee in his and Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania match against Dominik and Escobar after he was blindsided backstage. This led to Ripley telling Dominik to take care of business in reference to El Idolo in her aforementioned conversation with Dominik last week. Dominik and Ripley won't be the only Judgment Day members making appearances tonight as Finn Balor squares off with Jey Uso.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green look to redeem themselves after coming up short against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in Niven's return to action this past Friday as they collide with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Elsewhere in the women's division, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will also be going head-to-head with Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile as the four women look to settle their issues. Tensions between LeRae and Hartwell have continued to grow over the past few weeks stemming from LeRae's willingness to break the rules to score wins.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre are also slated to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.

