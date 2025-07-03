AEW's Mercedes Mone Reveals Favorite Bout From Her Own Career Ahead Of 1000th Match

Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" is set to be historic for multiple reasons. It's the 300th edition of AEW's top weekly show, and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will also be competing in her 1000th match of her career when she takes on Mina Shirakawa to defend her AEW gold. In honor of her milestone, Mone took to X (formerly Twitter) to rank some of her favorite matches throughout her time in professional wrestling.

The TBS Champion mentioned her matches at Hell in a Cell 2020, "WWE NXT" TakeOver Brooklyn, AEW Full Gear, matches within the Tokyo Dome in Japan, as well as anything involving WWE's Asuka, and more. Mone started her career back in 2008 with Chaotic Wrestling in Massachusetts before she was signed to a WWE deal in July 2012.

Some of my favorite matches

Brooklyn

WM37

Hell in Cell 2020

Anything with Askua

BITV

Full Gear

Worlds End

Tokyo Dome

AEW Spring Breakthru#Mercedes1000 https://t.co/Q76Y4HcLCF — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 2, 2025

Ahead of Wednesday's big title match, Fightful revealed on X that AEW gifted "The CEO" a cake congratulating her on 1,000 matches. Mone is set to challenge AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All In Texas on July 12, a match she earned by winning the 2025 Owen Hart Memorial tournament.