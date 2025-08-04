Triple H Says Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Return Is Part Of 'John Cena's Wish List'

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam and is seemingly set to feud with John Cena, and "The Beast Incarnate" was reportedly on Cena's wishlist.

Lesnar, who has been away from WWE after being included in the Janel Grant lawsuit, attacked Cena following Cena's match with Cody Rhodes. On the post-SummerSlam show, Triple H detailed his reaction to Lesnar's return.

"My reaction was exactly what I thought it was going to be, which was if there was a roof on this place, there wouldn't be one anymore. The dynamic in the room changes when The Beast is here. And seeing Brock Lesnar come back — anything you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window, because it just changes that dynamic so incredibly and makes it unpredictable," he said. "So, just incredible to have him back."

He added that the decision to bring back Lesnar was ultimately up to Cena, who had given him a list of stars he would like to face on his retirement tour.

"When you're doing this, you know you have a finite number of dates on John Cena, and a finite number of big matches and big moments, and incredible things you want to do — and you want to get to the majority of them. You can't get to every single one of them, you can't get to everything. But as I said in the beginning, for me, this is John Cena's wishlist. It is him writing the last chapter of his book. And I think people saw a conversation where he said we would have to screw up pretty badly to ruin his career. But it's not about that for me. It's about John being able to go out the way he wants to, and to write his chapter."

Triple H stated that one of the first things he asked Cena ahead of his retirement tour was what he wanted to do and how, and that they are now following that course of action.