Cody Rhodes Beats Reborn John Cena, Regains Undisputed WWE Title At SummerSlam Night 2

John Cena may be a babyface again, but it's Cody Rhodes who has the Undisputed WWE Championship after defeating Cena in the main event of night two of SummerSlam. The pair traded finishers throughout the match, which even saw Cena bring Rhodes up through the "Cody-vator" and hit an AA, but "The American Nightmare" pulled it off.

Cena gave Rhodes a hug, but after the show of respect, they immediately started beating each other up. Cena grabbed a crutch from NBA star Tyrese Haliburton at ringside to hit Rhodes with, then used the ring steps to take him out. They traded AAs and Cody Cutters, and Rhodes hit Cena with a piledriver. Cena hit a Code Red on the floor and cleared off the commentary desk before he got Rhodes up on his shoulders on the Spanish announce desk and sent the challenger through the other desk with an AA.

The men then took it out into the crowd. They fought underneath the stage, then Cena came up the lift with Rhodes on his shoulders for an AA. Cena carried Rhodes back to the ring, but he popped up and sent Cena into a table propped up in the corner then hit another Cross Rhodes. Rhodes loosened the bottom rope and clocked Cena with the rod. The pair traded submissions using the rope and Rhodes hit three Cross Rhodes in a row.

Cena hit Rhodes with two AAs, then a third from the second rope. He set up a table and got Rhodes up again, but Rhodes fought back and hit a Cody Cutter, sending them both through the table. Rhodes got up for another Cross Rhodes for the victory. Following the match, Rhodes left the ring for Cena, who has 12 dates left on his retirement tour, to celebrate with the fans, to then be confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar.