Becky Lynch WWE Women's Intercontinental Title Defense Added To Clash In Paris Card

Nikki Bella first returned to WWE with ambitions to have a women's title opportunity in Paris, and while she doesn't have the world title shot she was hoping for, she will still be competing for WWE gold come Sunday. As of writing, Bella is scheduled to take on rival Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris.

Lynch took to the microphone during Monday's special UK-based episode of "WWE Raw," and after taking Birmingham on backhanded trip down memory lane, began to address the Bella situation. She condemned Bella's weekly attacks against her character, but before she could say more, Bella arrived to fan the flames.

Lynch was appalled when Bella waltzed down the entrance ramp, just to call her "a little b****" who was unwilling to defend her title. Lynch rebuked her through sputters, calling Bella a "Broke Neck Barbie" before the WWE Hall of Famer reminded Lynch of the beat-down she gave "The Man" following August 18's Women's Intercontinental title defense. Bella twisted the knife, crediting Lynch's success to her trailblazing status.

"Because of me," Bella taunted, "you have a page to write history on."

Lynch continued to offer shallow rebuttals as she compared Bella to her "better" twin, and Bella responded with more deep cuts. Lynch became irate when Bella called her "Charlotte's sidekick," and only after Bella called her a "c-word" (coward) did Lynch finally acquiesce. Lynch made the match official for Clash in Paris, out of disdain for Birmingham and sardonic respect for the late Ozzy Osbourne. Bella struck at Lynch, who attempted to respond with a Manhandle Slam. Bella escaped, but failed to land a Rack Attack on Lynch as the champion scurried out the ring.

Bella and Lynch's match joins a promising Clash in Paris card, which will also "Raw's" Roman Reigns take on Bronson Reed.