Nikki Bella Lays Out Becky Lynch On WWE Raw Following Fifth Women's IC Title Defense

Becky Lynch successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Natalya on "WWE Raw" on Monday, but she was beaten down by a WWE Hall of Famer who appears to be her next challenger after a previous war of words at the beginning of August. Nikki Bella ran out to make the save for Maxxine Dupri after Lynch attacked her following her successful defense.

During the match, Lynch sent Natalya shoulder-first into the ring post and continued to target her arm. Lynch got her into an arm bar in the middle of the ring and Natalya had no choice but to tap out. Maxxine got in the ring to attempt to help Natalya, but Lynch took her out and got her into an arm bar as well. Bella's music hit and she came down the ramp to brawl with Lynch and laid her out with a Rack Attack 2.0.

Bella challenged Lynch to a championship match on the August 4 edition of "Raw," but a date for their bout has not been set as of this writing.