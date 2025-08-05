Nikki Bella Challenges Becky Lynch To A Match After Tense Personal Exchange On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch has found her next challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Following her victory over Lyra Valkyria in a no-disqualification match at SummerSlam, Lynch went out to the ring on "WWE Raw" to brag and said she's be opening the floor to challengers, but just not tonight. That's when Bella's music hit and she sauntered out to the ring to engage in a war of words with "The Man."

Bella said that Lynch is one of the greatest of all time and she's proud of all Lynch has accomplished. She said when they first met, she knew Lynch had potential and said she knew she could take a step away from the ring because people like Lynch were in charge of the women's division. However, Bella said that Lynch turned out to be a disappointment. Bella questioned why Lynch came back to the ring and whether it was because Hollywood wasn't all she thought it would be.

Lynch ran down the Hall of Famer and said that Bella was also supposed to be in "Happy Gilmore 2" alongside her, but Bella's role got cut. Lynch claimed to be the one to have made that happen, because there was only room in the movie for one of them. Bella shot back and called Lynch a liar just like her husband, but nobody buys Lynch's lies like they do Seth Rollins'.

Bella said that Lynch was too scared to challenge her during Bella's era in the company and called her out to put her Intercontinental Championship on the line against her. Lynch said that "they never went one-on-one because," and before she could finish the sentence, sucker punched Bella before getting out of the ring.