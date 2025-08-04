Becky Lynch Retains WWE Women's IC Title After Bayley Interferes At SummerSlam Night 2

Becky Lynch retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship over Lyra Valkyria during the second night of SummerSlam, thanks to some accidental help from Bayley. With her loss in the no disqualification bout, Valkyria can not challenge Lynch for the gold again.

The match was filled with weapons spots, including kendo sticks, a crowbar, and even a chain that Lynch used to wrap around Valkyria's head, into her mouth, and choked her around the ring post. Lynch got a toolbox from underneath the ring, where she found a zip tie and used it to tie up Valkyria by her wrists. Lynch went after the challenger with a wrench and hung her up by her wrists on the post to beat her down with a kendo stick.

Valkyria regained momentum and hit a moonsault off the second rope, her hands still tied, but Lynch kicked out. Valkyria blasted the champion with a fire extinguisher before getting under the ring, where she got out of the zip tie. Valkyria countered the Manhandle Slam on the steps, then hit a Night Wing to Lynch on the floor.

Back in the ring, Lynch took out Valkyria with another Manhandle Slam on two chairs set up in the ring. She got another chair around Valkyria on the outside, then stomped on it from off the commentary desk, completely knocking Valkyria out. Lynch went to hit her with the crowbar, but was interrupted by Bayley, and they brawled. While Lynch was distracted, Valkyria got back up and sent Lynch through a table at ringside and got her back in the ring. Bayley accidentally clocked Valkyria while aiming for Lynch, and Lynch hit Valkyria with a Manhandle Slam to retain.