WWE's Nikki Bella Opens Up About Experience Making Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler's latest film, "Happy Gilmore 2"—the long-awaited sequel to the first movie released in 1996—interestingly features AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman as one of the titular character's sons, with both WWE's Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch appearing in smaller roles. During her recent interview with "ENews!," Bella commented on being part of "Happy Gilmore 2" and getting to work with Sandler.

"Oh my gosh! [It's] the greatest thing ever! [Adam Sandler] is absolutely amazing. The set was so much fun," Bella claimed, before boldly stating that, unlike other sequels, "Happy Gilmore 2" is even better than the first. "I'm not just saying that because I'm a part of it, but we just could not stop crying and laughing on set! And Adam just makes it really comfortable for everyone; I've never been in that big of a feature film."

Bella further claimed that Sandler is hands-on during every scene and finds ways to make each scene even better. "I'm so excited for everyone to see it, 'cause so much of the movie they haven't even teased yet in the trailers," she added. "There is a massive part that people are going to be obsessed with, and that's kind of where I'm at, but they haven't even teased that." Bella further asserted that viewers will be surprised by the hinted-at chapter in the film and the direction it'll end up taking.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ENews!" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.