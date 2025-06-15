AEW Star MJF Promotes Happy Gilmore Sequel For Father's Day

Today, many are honoring the present and past paternal figures in their lives as it is officially Father's Day. For AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the celebration extends to his fictional father as well.

"Happy Father's Day, Dad," MJF wrote on X alongside a photo of Happy Gilmore, a character portrayed by actor Adam Sandler in the upcoming "Happy Gilmore 2" film. This action comedy is a sequel to the original "Happy Gilmore," which premiered in 1996. In it, MJF reportedly plays the character of Gordie Gilmore, one of Happy's sons.

While promoting the film, MJF previously revealed that Sandler enjoyed his original audition, so much so that he suggested the former AEW World Champion try out for his current role, which is an even bigger one. Wrestling fans and movie fanatics got their first look of MJF in "Happy Gilmore 2" last December when the first movie trailer dropped, showing MJF standing amongst a circle of Happy and other characters.

"Happy Gilmore 2" will make its way to the Netflix streaming service beginning next month, with fellow wrestlers Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella also joining the cast in undisclosed roles. According to Lynch, she and MJF had "great chats" on the set of the film, which MJF mutually enjoyed. Lynch, known as "The Man," is a real-life mother to a four-year-old daughter.

Within wrestling, MJF currently finds himself working alongside three in-ring veterans — MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. Together, they make up The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling.