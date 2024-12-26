Video: AEW Star MJF Briefly Appears In New Trailer For Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

Earlier this year, it was reported that AEW star MJF will be appearing in Netflix's upcoming "Happy Gilmore 2," with Adam Sandler set to reprise his role as the titular golfer/hockey player. During yesterday's NFL debut on Netflix, the streaming platform released the first trailer for the sequel, giving fans their first glimpse at Maxwell Jacob Friedman's character.

MJF appears in just one shot of the trailer, where the former AEW World Champion can be seen huddling up in the midst of a group of characters. The wrestler is rumored to be playing one of Gilmore's children in the film, though his role has yet to be confirmed. Friedman missed a solid chunk of time in AEW this year due to filming but recently made his full return to the company.

The first "Happy Gilmore" was released in 1996 and stars Sandler as a failed hockey player who finds a surprising amount of success as a pro golfer. Plot details for the sequel have so far been kept under wraps, with the trailer only providing hints at the film's story. In addition to MJF, the teaser includes appearances from NFL star Travis Kelce and musician/WWE alum Bad Bunny. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the movie but confirmed that it will hit streaming in 2025.

Along with his burgeoning acting career, MJF is still an active pro wrestler. He's set to defend his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Adam Cole this Saturday at AEW Worlds End, with a match that should pay off a year and a half of storytelling between the two wrestlers.