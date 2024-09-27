AEW Star MJF Lands Role In Happy Gilmore Sequel

Following his big screen debut in A24's "The Iron Claw" last year, former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, will soon be starring in another Hollywood film — this time alongside Adam Sandler. According to Deadline, MJF has landed a role in "Happy Gilmore 2," the sequel to Sandler's popular 1996 comedy about a former hockey player whose anger issues lead him to infamy in the PGA Tour, where his golf game wins him enough money to save his grandmother's home. According to the outlet, details of MJF's role as well as the movie's plot are under wraps.

It was also revealed on Friday that music sensation Bad Bunny, who has made WWE appearances including a street fight in Puerto Rico against Damian Priest, was also cast in the film. Sandler has also teased the idea that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could also appear. Deadline reported MJF recently wrapped filming an independent comedy called "The Floaters" with Seth Green. He also recently shot a feature film called "Stranglehold" alongside Ron Perlman. In addition to playing Larry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw," Friedman also received an executive producer credit on the film.

MJF was last seen on AEW programming at All Out, where he defeated Daniel Garcia in a brutal bout that may have been Garcia's last in AEW. MJF was seemingly written off TV for awhile after taking a second rope piledriver from Garcia following the match. A time table for his return was not given and the reasons for MJF's time off were not revealed.

