How MJF's Executive Producer Role In 'Iron Claw' Came About

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has expressed his desire to jump to Hollywood someday, and the AEW World Champion is one step closer to realizing that dream, as he has a role in A24's "The Iron Claw." Moreover, MJF also served as an executive producer on the project, lending valuable insights behind the camera.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MJF landed the behind-the-scenes gig due to his experience as a pro wrestler. A24's drama chronicles the tragic story of the Von Erich family, and the film includes scenes related to the wrestling business. Therefore, MJF's presence on the set was more valuable than simply turning in a noteworthy performance.

In the film, MJF plays a dramatized version of Lance Von Erich. However, wrestling fans hoping to see the AEW star have a substantial role might be disappointed, as MJF only has limited screen time in "The Iron Claw." That said, his executive producer role indicates that he was still essential to the film's production.

Of course, the AEW won't be making the full-time leap to Hollywood any time soon. As of this writing, he's preparing to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW World's End next month. Furthermore, it was recently reported that MJF has signed a new deal with AEW, but that has yet to be confirmed by the wrestler or the company. MJF previously claimed that his contract expires on January 1, 2024, noting that he'll sign for any promotion that offers him the most money.