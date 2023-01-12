The Tragic Story Of The Von Erich Family

In the annals of professional wrestling history, the name "Von Erich" will always be a name that conjures feelings of joy and sadness in equal measure. What can one truly say about the prolific, iconic and unfortunately tragic saga of the Von Erich family wrestling dynasty? Their story is one built on perfecting their in-ring craft alongside each other as a family, resulting in ample mainstream success. However, it's also a story that shows just how good the pro wrestling business can be and how simultaneously cruel it can be as well. Spanning several years, this is a tale regarding how one of wrestling's greatest families fell from grace.

We cannot pretend this is the happiest of stories, but it serves as an important cautionary tale regarding one of the world's oldest sports. With A24's "The Iron Claw" — starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman — slated for release in 2023, the time is right to get all the facts straight.

This article contains mentions of substance abuse, self harm, and suicide.