Thanks to the Vice series Dark Side of the Ring, wrestling fans were able to see the entire story of the Von Erichs and the Von Erichs Curse. The story was told by the lone surviving brother, Kevin, and his sons Ross and Marshall have followed in the family's footsteps by becoming pro wrestlers.

Ross and Marshall signed to MLW at around the same time that Dark Side episdoe premiered and the brothers talked about their signing when they spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"We actually had quite a few people reach out to us right after that time. But we had been in talks with MLW at least 6 months before that. It was just cool with the timing and it debuting on my birthday. It felt like the stars aligned," said Marshall who then praised Vice for their work with the episode.

"It's definitely hard to get someone to open up on TV like that. The guys at Vice, they didn't bring just people that worked for Vice as they brought genuine wrestling fans. They got my dad to open up and share. It was three days of intense interviews and filming and I was there every day to help out. People got to see a different side of my dad and a little bit of where my brother and I are coming from because when we're in the indies, people are asking why didn't go to NXT or move to the mainland. You only have so many days on this earth and we're getting to live our dream and it's been awesome. But we also want to enjoy this time with my dad while he's here. He's in his later years and we all live by each other. Not only that, but MLW wants to incorporate my dad into it and that's unreal for us."

They've watched the episode two or three times and they say people feel like they know them now after watching it.

The brothers have likely heard the stories regarding their family time and time again, but Marshall was asked if he learned anything new from the Dark Side special.

"That's what's cool about my dad – he's a detailed storyteller. My mom is actually the best as she'll remember every detail he said and when he forgets details she'll throw them back in there. Every now and then we'll do something that will remind him of something he's never told us," said Marshall.

He then told a story about their time in Korakuen Hall in Japan. The brothers needed some time to relax before a show so they went to the roof of the building where they saw "Kevin And David" written in a circle in reference to their dad and uncle. They then wrote "Ross And Marshall" in a circle not to far from that and just seeing that gave them reassurance that they had chosen the correct path.

"It impacted us hard because we didn't know if we were really Von Erichs. 'Are we supposed to be doing this? Are we supposed to be wrestling?' And it showed us, whether we like it or not, we're Von Erichs and we think like them. It's in our blood," stated Marshall.

"My first name is actually Kevin and Ross' first name is actually David and when we flew to Japan a guy in customs said, 'I remember 20 years ago today, Kevin and David coming through this exact airport.' We started laughing and when we told him we're Kevin and David the guy just started crying. It was crazy."

The Von Erichs can be seen every Saturday night as part of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports. Full episodes of MLW Fusion are available via MLW's YouTube channel. Click here: https://www.youtube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

The Von Erichs full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In it they discuss debuting in Dallas for MLW alongside their father, the history between The Von Erich and Hart families, their wild bar brawling style, VICELAND's "Last Of The Von Erichs" episode of Dark Side Of The Ring, the moment they realized they were truly Von Erichs and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.