Backstage Update On AEW Stars Taking Time Off After All Out 2024

Saturday's AEW All Out featured significant developments for some of the promotion's biggest stars, including Swerve Strickland, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and Daniel Garcia. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio" this morning, writer Dave Meltzer offered some updates on these three wrestlers coming out of Saturday's pay-per-view.

First, Meltzer discussed the current status of both MJF and Garcia following their All Out match. Both Meltzer and his co-host Bryan Alvarez were under the impression that Garcia had not yet signed a new contract with AEW, which may have been why he did not win the contest. Meanwhile, Meltzer stated that MJF is set to take time off, explaining the post-match beatdown.

"It's an injury angle," Meltzer said. "He's gonna be gone for a while."

This is somewhat noteworthy, as MJF was absent for the first half of 2024, healing from injuries that accumulated during his world title run. As for Strickland, Meltzer stated that the former AEW World Champion will be taking a step back following his loss to "Hangman" Adam Page.

"I'd heard a long time ago that Swerve was going to sign the contract and then he was going to get some time off, for whatever reason," Meltzer continued. "I thought Swerve would at least stay for Tacoma. Maybe that's when he'll come back."

The second-annual AEW WrestleDream event is set to take place in Strickland's home state of Washington on October 12. Along with Strickland, both Darby Allin and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson hail from the state, and all three men will likely have something to do at WrestleDream.

