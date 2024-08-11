AEW WrestleDream 2024 Date And Venue Announced

AEW All In, the biggest pay-per-view event on All Elite Wrestling's calendar, will broadcast live from London's Wembley Stadium on August 25. Following that, the company will gear up for All Out on September 7, and as announced earlier today, WrestleDream on Saturday, October 12.

Per AEW's X account, WrestleDream will return to its October timeslot, this time emanating from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. This will mark AEW's first trip to the city of Tacoma. Ahead of WrestleDream, AEW will host "AEW Rampage" and a special "Title Tuesday" themed episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Spokane, Washington.

Last year's inaugural WrestleDream event took place in the nearby city of Seattle, with then TNT Champion Christian Cage defeating Darby Allin in a main event two-out-of-three falls title match. Afterward, Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus began an attack on Allin and his tag team partner, Sting. Luckily for Sting and Allin, a debuting Adam "Edge" Copeland fended them off to prevent further damage.

According to AEW President Tony Khan, the birth of WrestleDream was largely prompted by his motivation to honor the legacy of late NJPW founder Antonio Inoki, who died in October 2022 at the age of 79. Looking ahead, Khan hopes to keep Inoki's spirit alive by making WrestleDream an annual event.

In addition to commemorating the life and legacy of Antonio Inoki, the 2024 WrestleDream event will also serve as a homecoming for one, and possibly two, of AEW's top stars — that being Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. While Danielson hails from the city of Aberdeen, Strickland is one of Tacoma's own. Before Danielson can look toward WrestleDream, though, he must first evade the possibility of retirement by defeating Strickland at AEW All In.