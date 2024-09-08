MJF Wins, But Daniel Garcia Gets The Last Laugh In AEW All Out Opener

MJF got the win in his grudge match with Daniel Garcia during AEW All Out, but it wasn't a night for Garcia to walk away completely empty-handed. The match ended with underhanded tactics as MJF delivered a kick below the belt while the referee was distracted, rolling Garcia up for the three-count. "The Scumbag" then tried to rub proverbial salt wounds with a handshake ruse, but Garcia had the treachery scouted and got a measure of revenge, delivering a piledriver to his rival off of the top rope much in the same way he fell foul in July.

The match itself saw MJF dominate his opponent, busting him open in the early stages before hitting Panama Sunrise for a near-fall as the action went on. Garcia fought back in moments and attempted to roll MJF up, getting a close two count before being locked into a series of submission holds to slow things down. "Red Death" looked in severe trouble, first trapped in a Boston Crab, then a Sharpshooter, a cross-face, and finally the Salt of the Earth armbar, transitioning that into a double-shoulder lock before Garcia could reach the ropes with his foot. Garcia came back to lock MJF in a snug guillotine, though he stopped the referee from deciding whether MJF had passed out to transition into a piledriver for a two-count. Then Garcia tried to take his rival to the top rope to finish things off, but MJF fought his way out of it to transition into the closing stretch.

