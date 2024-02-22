Damian Priest Reflects On WWE Backlash Match Against Bad Bunny

Damian Priest is patiently waiting for the moment to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, which could create the biggest moment of his career if he's successful. Up until this point, Priest's most memorable encounter took place at WWE Backlash last year when he competed against Bad Bunny. While the match ended up being universally loved, there were doubts heading into it, but Priest revealed he always had faith in the musician.

"I knew how bad he wanted it to succeed, and I did too," Priest said to "Inside The Ropes." "For a lot more reasons than just having a normal match, it was about representing our culture, our heritage, just Latinos and Hispanics all around the world. It made us put a chip on our shoulder and it was like, 'Okay, we're going to shock the world right now.'"

Bunny and Priest had previously teamed up at WrestleMania 37, where the rapper had proven his qualities inside the ring. This was why the Judgment Day star had confidence in them to do more, approaching it with the mentality of never letting the fans doubt him again. However, that encounter was about much more than just personal accolades for Priest, as it helped prove how successful WWE shows can be in Latin countries.

"It was special all around, I'm glad it was a success," he said. "Obviously when you have events like this if you don't succeed the company just won't go back, it is what it is. But it was a success and now I know the door is open for a return to Puerto Rico, and more so, it opens up the door for other Latin countries and other opportunities."

