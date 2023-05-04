Why WWE Reportedly Changed Its Original Plan For Bad Bunny At Backlash

Bad Bunny will be hosting WWE's next Premium Live Event, Backlash this Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Grammy Award-winning recording artist will also be facing Judgment Day member Damian Priest in a Street Fight match, though according to Fightful Select, that wasn't always the case.

In a new report from Fightful, the match was supposed to be Bunny teaming with WWE Hall of Fame Rey Mysterio to face Priest and Dominik Mysterio. It was noted that the plans reportedly changed, because both Bunny and WWE, were said to have "felt comfortable" with his in-ring ability to have a "good singles match."

Fightful also revealed how the tag team match was going to end — Bunny pinning Dominik.