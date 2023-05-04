Betting Odds Heavily Favor Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins Days Before WWE Backlash
With WWE Backlash just two days away, the betting odds have spoken. Of course, the odds are subject to change, but there are some heavy favorites heading into the event. After opening as an underdog (+110) on the betting lines, Seth Rollins has now emerged as a massive favorite in his match against "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. Bad Bunny, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are also highly favored to win their respective contests. Ripley (-10000), by far, though, holds the widest margin in the odds for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship match against Zelina Vega (+1100).
The current betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, are as follows:
Singles Match
Seth Rollins -1000
Omos +500
Singles Match
Brock Lesnar +200
Cody Rhodes -300
Singles Match (Street Fight)
Bad Bunny -2000
Damian Priest +700
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Matt Riddle, Kevin Owen, & Sami Zayn -300
The Bloodline +200
"Raw" Women's Championship Match
Bianca Belair (c) -2000
IYO SKY +700
"Smackdown" Women's Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) -10000
Zelina Vega +1100
WWE United States Championship Match
Austin Theory (c) -2000
Bronson Reed +500
Bobby Lashley +700