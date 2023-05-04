Betting Odds Heavily Favor Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins Days Before WWE Backlash

With WWE Backlash just two days away, the betting odds have spoken. Of course, the odds are subject to change, but there are some heavy favorites heading into the event. After opening as an underdog (+110) on the betting lines, Seth Rollins has now emerged as a massive favorite in his match against "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. Bad Bunny, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are also highly favored to win their respective contests. Ripley (-10000), by far, though, holds the widest margin in the odds for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship match against Zelina Vega (+1100).

The current betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, are as follows:

Singles Match

Seth Rollins -1000

Omos +500

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar +200

Cody Rhodes -300

Singles Match (Street Fight)

Bad Bunny -2000

Damian Priest +700

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owen, & Sami Zayn -300

The Bloodline +200

"Raw" Women's Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) -2000

IYO SKY +700

"Smackdown" Women's Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) -10000

Zelina Vega +1100

WWE United States Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) -2000

Bronson Reed +500

Bobby Lashley +700