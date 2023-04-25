Bad Bunny Set To Wrestle Singles Match With Big Stipulation At WWE Backlash

The recording artist hadn't been seen on WWE programming since The Judgment Day, led that night by Priest, put him through a table on the "Raw" after WrestleMania. This was not only in response to Bad Bunny punching Dominik Mysterio moments earlier but because he also arguably cost Dom his WrestleMania match against his father Rey when he prevented him from using a steel chain as a weapon.

Bad Bunny didn't let the actions of three weeks ago stop him from charging the ring Monday night with a kendo stick, however, and proceeded to strike until Priest fled. As his former friend made his way through the crowd and up the ramp, Bad Bunny grabbed the mic to deliver a simple message.

"Hey Damian, I don't know if you know, but I'm not hosting Backlash anymore," he began. "Now, I'm going to Puerto Rico to kick your ass. May 6, Backlash, en mi casa Puerto Rico. Damian Priest. Bad Bunny. In a Street Fight."

Notably, Bad Bunny's only other WWE match aside from the 2022 men's Royal Rumble came alongside Priest when the two teamed up to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.