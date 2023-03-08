Bad Bunny To Host WWE Backlash In San Juan, Puerto Rico, In May

WWE has added yet another premium live event to its schedule that takes place outside the continental United States — this time, just over a month after WrestleMania 39. The company has announced that WWE Backlash will emanate from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6, with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, who himself is Puerto Rican, serving as host of the show.

"In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn't able to attend New Year's Revolution at el Coliseo," Bad Bunny said. "Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won't miss it."

Bad Bunny is no stranger to WWE, having performed at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team match with Damien Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. The rapper's performance won over fans in attendance as well as audiences watching at home, many of whom were previously used to lackluster celebrity performances but found themselves impressed with Bad Bunny's undeniable athleticism and talent.

Backlash, which is apparently dropping the WrestleMania tag used for the event last year, is another in a line of recent PLEs outside the US, with Elimination Chamber in Canada last month, as well as King & Queen of the Ring and Money in the Bank both taking place overseas in the months ahead. Just weeks ago, Priest, who is of Puerto Rican descent, teased that the company could return to the island nation, telling fans to stay tuned regarding the possibility of an upcoming PLE. As pointed out by Bad Bunny, it's been nearly 20 years since the company hosted a PPV or PLE in Puerto Rico, a country known for a long and storied history with professional wrestling.