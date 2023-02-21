Damian Priest On Potential New International WWE PLE: 'Stay Tuned'

As WWE continues to go global with its Premium Live Events, many are wondering which countries or territories are next in line. During his appearance on the "Kick Rocks" podcast, WWE Superstar Damian Priest was asked if he's been pushing for the company to return to Puerto Rico. "We've had some conversations. I'll just keep it at that and stay tuned," he said.

Since September 2022, WWE has held three PLEs outside of the US – Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Quebec, Canada — and all three were smashing successes. Clash at the Castle set the record for the largest European gate in WWE history; Crown Jewel was WWE's most viewed international PLE, breaking Cardiff's record from two months prior, and Elimination Chamber was WWE's largest gate in Montreal history as well as the most viewed Elimination Chamber event of all-time.

The last PLE Puerto Rico hosted was the inaugural New Year's Revolution, which was marred by injuries. In the second match of the night, William Regal suffered a bloody nose and Eugene ruptured his left patellar ligament doing a dropkick in their World Tag Team Championship match against Christian and Tyson Tomko.

In the next match, which was for the WWE Women's Championship, Lita tore the ACL in her left knee when doing a Lou Thesz Press from the ring apron to the floor onto Trish Stratus. Lita's injury forced an immediate audible as she couldn't stand and Stratus became a six-time women's champion. The original plan, as revealed on "WWE Rivalries," was for Stratus to chase Lita for the championship in a long program.