Triple H Touts Record-Breaking Success Of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber, which emanated from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, continued the company's latest trend of record-breaking success and setting new benchmarks. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed that the Elimination Chamber show at the Bell Centre set a new record for the highest crowd for a WWE event in Montreal.

"This was the largest WWE gate in Montreal history, really something big here," Triple H said during the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show press conference. "We had a sell-out crowd of 17,271 in attendance and that's coming off of last night [at SmackDown] with well over 15,000 here. Just a spectacular two nights. We set new records for largest gate, set records for most viewers in Elimination Chamber history, so tonight was a big night."

This record-setting news is one of several for WWE under Triple H's watch, with this year's WrestleMania also being touted as the biggest in the 39 years of the event. Triple H spoke highly of the crowd in Montreal, stating that it's "one of the premier WWE cities in the world."

"When a crowd is the star of your event, you're onto something special," Triple H said. "When the crowd, the city, the reaction, the people, when we can't take enough crowd shots. When that is what we're looking at, the place from start to finish, from the first match to ever to hit the ring to the last person to leave that arena, it was electric. There were moments, even behind at Gorilla Position, that the crowd was deafening."

Unfortunately, the thunderous crowd went home with a bittersweet taste in their mouths, as hometown hero Sami Zayn lost in the main event to Roman Reigns despite putting on a valiant effort.