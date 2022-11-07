Internal WWE Memo Touts Success Of Crown Jewel

WWE continues to ride high after the transition away from Vince McMahon, as the company has once again reached a big milestone with a recent premium live event.

According to an internal WWE memo procured by Fightful, this past weekend's WWE Crown Jewel has surpassed September's Cardiff show, Clash at the Castle, as the "most-viewed international PLE in company history." With a "seven-figure viewership" for the event, Crown Jewel 2022 surpassed not just Clash at the Castle, but every other WWE PLE taking place in Saudi Arabia — The Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 comes in second on that list, followed by Elimination Chamber 2021, Crown Jewel 2021, and Super Showdown 2019.

While it's impossible as of now to determine the primary reasons behind the event's success, this year's Crown Jewel was notable for advancing ongoing WWE storylines and relying on stars from the active roster rather than nostalgia acts — Goldberg, for example, has been prominently featured in four of the last five Saudi shows. This year, among other notable happenings, Brock Lesnar avenged a previous loss to Bobby Lashley, WWE fans were treated to a Last Woman Standing match between Bayley and Bianca Belair, and the tale of Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy unfolded before the Riyadh audience. The main event featured YouTube star-turned-wrestler Logan Paul wrestling for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the first WWE appearance of his brother Jake — unfortunately, Paul tore his meniscus, his MCL, and potentially his ACL during the match.

The record-breaking Crown Jewel follows WWE's last PLE, Extreme Rules, which broke all of the event's records, as well, attracting a larger viewing audience than any previous Extreme Rules event.