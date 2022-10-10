WWE Extreme Rules 2022's Success Touted In Internal Memo - Exclusive

This past Saturday, WWE fans were treated to the Extreme Rules premium live event experience, which those in attendance will likely never forget. The show saw the crowning of a new "SmackDown" Women's Champion in Ronda Rousey, the first-ever women's Ladder Match, WWE's first-ever main roster version of the Fight Pit, and the return and reveal of Bray Wyatt as the highly anticipated White Rabbit.

Extreme Rules was the third PLE under the creative regime of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and it was well-received by fans, evidently breaking practically every record in the show's history. Wrestling Inc. has learned of a memo that was shared today with senior WWE officials, detailing that Saturday's Extreme Rules attracted a larger viewing audience than any previous Extreme Rules event. It was also noted that this was the highest-grossing Extreme Rules ever.

Considering the fact that the show did not feature The Bloodline and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, its success has to be viewed as a major win for the company, given the amount of time spent building towards a show without their hottest acts' involvement. It's also hard not to point to the White Rabbit teases as a big reason for the success, given the constant interest and intrigue WWE managed to generate with the campaign. The final easter egg the night before Extreme Rules had teased that the reveal would happen at the event, with it ultimately closing the show to a massive crowd reaction.