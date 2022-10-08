Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion.

Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card.

This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion lasted from May 8 to July 2. Rousey has also held the "Raw" Women's Title.

Before losing the title tonight, Morgan had been the "SmackDown" Women's Champion since successfully cashing in her Money In The Bank contract against Rousey at the Money In The Bank event. Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi to win the 2022 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Rousey got her rematch at SummerSlam, but Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's Title. The match ended in controversy after the referee missed Morgan tapping out. Rousey had an armbar locked in on Morgan, but her shoulders were down on the mat, so the referee counted it as a pin.

The former UFC star made her WWE in-ring return at this year's Royal Rumble. She was the #28 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Extreme Rules is taking place tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Other matches set for tonight include Edge and Finn Balor in an I Quit Match, Matt Riddle Vs. Seth Rollins in the first-ever Fight Pit match on the main roster, and Bianca Belair will be defending the "Raw" Women's Title against Bayley. Ongoing live coverage of the WWE Premium Live Event is available at this link here.